Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Musadiq Malik on Saturday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading anarchy and filthy language among the young generation of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan's party is promoting uncivilized language among the young people through public meeting.

He said, freedom of expression didn't mean to violate law and order situation. He said that PTI leaders reserve the right to arrange public meeting but they should take care of the sentiments of the minorities.

The PTI has invited the party workers and supporters at Sialkot Church ground and they used objectionable language near minority area, he said.

No one is allowed to disturb peace and security of any part of Pakistan, he warned. Commenting on inflation, he said the last regime of PTI had damaged the economy and national institutions.

He said the people are facing price hike and other issues due to weak policies of PTI's last regime. He said the PML-N, government is fully capable to streamline the system in every sector.

He assured that all out efforts would be made to improve business sector. He said that government is also taking all possible measures for providing relief to poor people.