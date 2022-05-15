UrduPoint.com

Senator Asks PTI To Avoid Spreading Anarchy, Filthy Language Among Young Generation

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Musadiq Malik on Saturday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading anarchy and filthy language among the young generation of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Imran Khan's party is promoting uncivilized language among the young people through public meeting.

He said, freedom of expression didn't mean to violate law and order situation. He said that PTI leaders reserve the right to arrange public meeting but they should take care of the sentiments of the minorities.

The PTI has invited the party workers and supporters at Sialkot Church ground and they used objectionable language near minority area, he said.

No one is allowed to disturb peace and security of any part of Pakistan, he warned. Commenting on inflation, he said the last regime of PTI had damaged the economy and national institutions.

He said the people are facing price hike and other issues due to weak policies of PTI's last regime. He said the PML-N, government is fully capable to streamline the system in every sector.

He assured that all out efforts would be made to improve business sector. He said that government is also taking all possible measures for providing relief to poor people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Poor Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Young Price Sialkot Church Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

39 minutes ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

39 minutes ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

39 minutes ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

39 minutes ago
 Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to la ..

Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to launch citizens' portal

1 hour ago
 Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Ove ..

Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Over Their Support for PKK - Cavu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.