Senator Awami Party Congratulates Govt For Presenting Balanced Budget

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Senator Awami Party congratulates govt for presenting balanced budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Senator, Baluchistan Awami Party Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for presenting a balanced and business-friendly budget 2019-20.

No doubt that it is a better budget in tough time, he said while speaking in a Radio Programme.

He said the PTI-led government presented a balanced budget, adding, it is suggested to bring more people and different sectors into tax network and this act was vital for the stable economy of the country.

Senator said that this budget has devoted attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure.

He said the most important suggestion in this budget is dual carriage way between Chamman and Karachi.

"We are hopeful that the budget will cast positive impact on country's economy and specifically will motivate Bloch people to come into national streamline", he added.

