Senator Awan Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Funds For Karachi’s Water Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Minister of State, Senator Shahadat Awan, on Thursday raised concerns over the allocation of insufficient funds for the K-IV water project, crucial for providing clean drinking water to the residents of Karachi

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he emphasized the need to redirect resources for the development of Karachi and Sindh.

Senator Awan highlighted the financial discrepancies in the current budget. He pointed out that the K-IV project, initially budgeted at Rs 120 billion with Rs 56 billion already spent, was expected to receive Rs 70 billion this year. However, he said only Rs 25 billion had been allocated in this fiscal year 2024-25.

Senator Awan also pointed out the reduced funding for several other projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He recalled the Supreme Court's directive to remove encroachments on railway land in Karachi, with the Federal government promising to provide resources for the resettlement of the affected inhabitants. “Yet, no significant progress has been made on this front,” he added.

Regarding the federal budget, Senator Awan stated that the 14-day period allotted for budget discussions is insufficient to thoroughly review various aspects. He urged for a more extended period to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

In response to a question, Senator Awan assured that the people were willing to pay taxes, provided that their money is spent on their welfare. He also deemed the salary increases for government employees inadequate, given the current 16% inflation rate and increased tax slabs, calling for salary adjustments to match inflation.

APP/rkg-mkz

