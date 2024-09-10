Senator Ayesha Raza Reviewed Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senator Ayesha Raza on Tuesday visited CTR-5, Habib Colony and reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema accompanied the senator during the visit.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that polio was a deadly disease that crippled a child forever. She appreciated the performance of the polio workers.
"It is the responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign successful", she said.
Senator Ayesha urged the parents to maximum cooperate with health workers in vaccinating their children under five years of age.
She directed that refusals and non-attended cases should be dealt next day. She underlined that making the polio campaign successful is the top priority of the government of Pakistan.
During the visit, Senator Ayesha Raza and Deputy Commissioner also administered polio vaccine drops to the children.
