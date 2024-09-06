Open Menu

Senator Azam Nazeer Commends Meta's Role In Advancing 'Child Protection And Privacy' Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Justice & Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with the delegation headed by Simon Milner, Vice President Public Policy APAC, Meta here on Friday.

The Minister commended Meta (Facebook) for its proactive role in ensuring safe digital spaces.

He praised Meta (Facebook) for effectively utilizing its platform to support the Ministry’s initiatives on child protection, privacy, and related human rights concerns.

The Minister also recognized the Public Service Video (PSM) developed by Meta (Facebook) as a significant contribution to advancing the Ministry’s mission. This video highlights the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Human Rights and Meta (Facebook) to promote the right to privacy and child protection in digital spaces.

The content is designed to educate the public about their digital rights and responsibilities, reflecting the Ministry's broader human rights agenda.

A central aspect of this initiative is the promotion of the TakeItDown platform, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The platform allows individuals to anonymously report explicit images or videos of minors shared online. Through this tool, families and young people can take proactive measures to remove harmful content from the internet, addressing online harassment, exploitation, and cyberbullying.

This collaboration underscores the Ministry's commitment to safeguarding children in the digital space.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration with Meta (Facebook) to tackle pressing issues such as online child protection and the preservation of individual privacy rights.

He reiterated the Ministry's dedication to partnering with Meta and other key stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan leads in human rights advocacy and protection.

The Ministry of Human Rights remains committed to expanding its partnership with Meta and other collaborators to enhance the awareness, protection, and promotion of human rights across the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Facebook Young From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

39 minutes ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

3 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

4 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

23 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

23 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan