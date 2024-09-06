- Home
Senator Azam Nazeer Commends Meta's Role In Advancing 'Child Protection And Privacy' Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Justice & Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a meeting with the delegation headed by Simon Milner, Vice President Public Policy APAC, Meta here on Friday.
The Minister commended Meta (Facebook) for its proactive role in ensuring safe digital spaces.
He praised Meta (Facebook) for effectively utilizing its platform to support the Ministry’s initiatives on child protection, privacy, and related human rights concerns.
The Minister also recognized the Public Service Video (PSM) developed by Meta (Facebook) as a significant contribution to advancing the Ministry’s mission. This video highlights the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Human Rights and Meta (Facebook) to promote the right to privacy and child protection in digital spaces.
The content is designed to educate the public about their digital rights and responsibilities, reflecting the Ministry's broader human rights agenda.
A central aspect of this initiative is the promotion of the TakeItDown platform, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The platform allows individuals to anonymously report explicit images or videos of minors shared online. Through this tool, families and young people can take proactive measures to remove harmful content from the internet, addressing online harassment, exploitation, and cyberbullying.
This collaboration underscores the Ministry's commitment to safeguarding children in the digital space.
Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration with Meta (Facebook) to tackle pressing issues such as online child protection and the preservation of individual privacy rights.
He reiterated the Ministry's dedication to partnering with Meta and other key stakeholders to ensure that Pakistan leads in human rights advocacy and protection.
The Ministry of Human Rights remains committed to expanding its partnership with Meta and other collaborators to enhance the awareness, protection, and promotion of human rights across the nation.
