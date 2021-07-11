PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mohsin Aziz on Sunday evening held Qur'aan Khwani for eternal peace of the departed soul of late Bollywood star Mohammed Yousuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar at his residence.

A large number of people including relatives of late Dilip Kumar, local businessmen, media persons and fans participated in the event.

Prominent amongst the participants were included former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Afan Aziz, Fowad Ishaq, Fazal Elahi, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Khawaj Yawar Naseer, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Peshawar Culture Heritage president Shakeel Waheedullah Khan and others.

The participants after Qur'aan Khawani offered Fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul of late Dilip Kimar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Mohsin Aziz is the maternal cousin of late Dilip Kumar.