Senator Bappi commends Women' role for promotion of peace, harmony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Bappi said on Saturday, women have key role for promoting interfaith harmony and peace in the society.

Addressing a district Women peace forum here, Aon Abbas said that Pakistan was the only country across the Asia which has given more representation to women in the Parliament.

He said the women have main responsibility to make their kids a good human being and added that the responsibility of women increased during corona lockdown as mother could only impart better training to her kids about peace.

He said that Multan was most resilient city across the world regarding interfaith harmony.

He said that women had played a vital role in victory of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

He said that it was high time for all of us to come forward and perform role for interfaith harmony and peace in the society and appreciated the district women peace forum for promoting peace in the society.

Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said that the first institution of every person was mother's lap. The women's role in interfaith harmony and peace was very important.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that women's role was very important for uplift of the every sector of the country. He said that giving representation to transgenders into the district peace forum was a good step as transgenders were the most neglected segment of the society.

He said that Punjab government had launched first ever of its kind school for transgenders in the city.

MPA Sabeen Gul said that the women have key role about maintaining peace and harmony as over 50 percent population of the country was consisted of women.

She said that Multan city was very peaceful.

On this occasion, Parliamentary secretary for Information and Culture, Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Haji Javed Ansari, Malik Saleem Labar, Qasim Langah, ADCG Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani and others were present.