Senator Barrister Muhamamd Ali Saif Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed issues of importance.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present in the meeting, the PM Office said.