Senator Bazai lauds role of Pakistan Army, FC for helping Harnai affectees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s central leader Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai on Friday said the relief activities of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and provincial government in the quake-hit areas of Balochistan were commendable.

Talking to APP, he said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking all possible measures to help victims of earthquake in Harnai.

He said visit of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, IGFC and other officials to review the losses in Harnai district was their concerns with the people of the area.

Senator Naseebullah Khan Baazi said the whole nation was shared in the grief of the victims saying brave nations face sudden disasters with patience and unity.

All our sympathies were with the families affected by the earthquake, he said adding, the relief activities were being continued in affected areas including Harnai district to restore normalcy lives in the areas.

Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and extended his sympathy with families of martyrs.