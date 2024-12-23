Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district.

Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah was also present on the occasion. The Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel apprised them of the entire situation electricity of the area, while the Zhob Grade Station was upgraded,

He also requested the CEO QESCO for provision of a 20/26 transformers.

On which the CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali issued immediate approval orders, while the upgrade would take place in the next two days and the installation of the 20, 26 transformers to be started soon which would make it possible to eliminate voltage shortage and unannounced load shedding in Zhob.

On this occasion, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhail thanked CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali and Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah for resolving issues of the long standing problems of the people of Zhob.