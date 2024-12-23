Senator Bilal Calls On CEO QESCO To Solve Power Issues Of Distt Zhob
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district.
Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah was also present on the occasion. The Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel apprised them of the entire situation electricity of the area, while the Zhob Grade Station was upgraded,
He also requested the CEO QESCO for provision of a 20/26 transformers.
On which the CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali issued immediate approval orders, while the upgrade would take place in the next two days and the installation of the 20, 26 transformers to be started soon which would make it possible to eliminate voltage shortage and unannounced load shedding in Zhob.
On this occasion, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhail thanked CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali and Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah for resolving issues of the long standing problems of the people of Zhob.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob3 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch31 minutes ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF31 minutes ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues37 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights37 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district35 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights39 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock39 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district39 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution46 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives46 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered46 minutes ago