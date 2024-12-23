Open Menu

Senator Bilal Calls On CEO QESCO To Solve Power Issues Of Distt Zhob

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Senator Bilal calls on CEO QESCO to solve power issues of Distt Zhob

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel on Monday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Shafqat Ali to address a long standing problem of electricity load shedding of Zhob district.

Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah was also present on the occasion. The Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel apprised them of the entire situation electricity of the area, while the Zhob Grade Station was upgraded,

He also requested the CEO QESCO for provision of a 20/26 transformers.

On which the CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali issued immediate approval orders, while the upgrade would take place in the next two days and the installation of the 20, 26 transformers to be started soon which would make it possible to eliminate voltage shortage and unannounced load shedding in Zhob.

On this occasion, Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhail thanked CEO QESCO Engineer Shafqat Ali and Chief Engineer Technical Yousuf Shah for resolving issues of the long standing problems of the people of Zhob.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Shortage Quetta Electricity Company Zhob QESCO

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

1 minute ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

2 minutes ago
 Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

2 minutes ago
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

2 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

3 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

3 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

3 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bila ..

UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan