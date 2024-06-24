Open Menu

Senator Bilal Condoles Kasi Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sheikh Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel eon Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of the esteemed figure of the Kassi tribe, Nawab Arbab Abdul Zahir Kassi.

In his condolence message, he stated that Arbab Abdul Zahir Kassi was a senior political figure in Balochistan, who advocated positive tribal, political, and social values. With his passing, Balochistan has lost a principled and dignified tribal and political leader.

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan Mandokhel said that in this time of sorrow, we share the grief of the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty elevates the deceased's status and grants patience to the bereaved family.

