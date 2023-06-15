UrduPoint.com

Senator Body Expresses Dismay Over Non-provision Of Documents About 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday expressed dismay over the non-provision of relevant documents for 765kV double circuit transmission line project and observed that the power division failed to provide information of participating parties in the tendering process in last six months

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair was briefed about 765 kV double circuit transmission line project.

The chairman observed that some 20 companies participated in the tender process of the project but 14 companies were disqualified and only blue eyed companies were picked.

The committee directed the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to provide details of the six companies selected for the project.

Saifullah Abro observed that board members of NTDC should be appointed on merit adding that experience persons should be placed in the NTDC board. A post of DMD was created in NTDC to oblige a blue-eyed person, he claimed.

He went on to say that the appointment was illegal and inquiry took nine months. The committee directed the ministry to place the matter before the new board after taking the charge. The committee recommended to abolish the post as it was purely political.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Haji Hiddiyatullah, Saifullah Khan, Asad Junejo, Prince Umer Ahmadzai, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and senior officials of all concerned departments.

