Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi paid a visit to the National Book Foundation (NBF) Headquarters in Islamabad, where he received a warm welcome from Dr Kamran Jahangir, the Managing Director (MD) of NBF.

During the visit, MD NBF provided a comprehensive briefing on the organization's mission, ongoing literary projects, and initiatives aimed at promoting a reading culture throughout Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

MD NBF emphasized the importance of expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan, ensuring that books and literary resources became more accessible to readers in the province.

He shared NBF’s vision of establishing more outlets beyond Quetta to reach a wider audience, particularly students, scholars, and book lovers.

Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi acknowledged the significance of NBF’s contributions to fostering a book-reading culture in the country.

He expressed his gratitude for the Foundation’s dedication to literature, education, and knowledge dissemination.

Assuring his full support for NBF’s expansion in Balochistan, he stated that necessary steps would be taken to facilitate the process and strengthen the literary landscape of the province.

It is worth mentioning here that presently, NBF operates an outlet in Quetta, actively promoting books and reading habits among the people of Balochistan. With plans for expansion, NBF aims to establish more bookshops and literary programs to enhance accessibility to quality reading material in remote areas.