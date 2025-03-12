Open Menu

Senator Buledi For Expanding NBF’s Outreach In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi paid a visit to the National Book Foundation (NBF) Headquarters in Islamabad, where he received a warm welcome from Dr Kamran Jahangir, the Managing Director (MD) of NBF.

During the visit, MD NBF provided a comprehensive briefing on the organization's mission, ongoing literary projects, and initiatives aimed at promoting a reading culture throughout Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

MD NBF emphasized the importance of expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan, ensuring that books and literary resources became more accessible to readers in the province.

He shared NBF’s vision of establishing more outlets beyond Quetta to reach a wider audience, particularly students, scholars, and book lovers.

Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi acknowledged the significance of NBF’s contributions to fostering a book-reading culture in the country.

He expressed his gratitude for the Foundation’s dedication to literature, education, and knowledge dissemination.

Assuring his full support for NBF’s expansion in Balochistan, he stated that necessary steps would be taken to facilitate the process and strengthen the literary landscape of the province.

It is worth mentioning here that presently, NBF operates an outlet in Quetta, actively promoting books and reading habits among the people of Balochistan. With plans for expansion, NBF aims to establish more bookshops and literary programs to enhance accessibility to quality reading material in remote areas.

Recent Stories

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

21 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

21 minutes ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

58 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

1 hour ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

1 hour ago
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

1 hour ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan