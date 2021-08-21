UrduPoint.com

Senator Buppi Asks Opposition To Sit With Govt On EVMs Issue

Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday asked opposition parties to set aside their political differences, sit with the government for development of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency in general elections.

"The use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) is the only way to reclaiming the credibility of any elections", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"We promised with overseas Pakistanis to provide them the right to vote, he said, adding, "we are fully confident that PTI government would win general elections 2023 with thumping majority where overseas Pakistanis would be part of this election process".

PTI ruling party will secure performance based victory in general elections as the Federal government had doubled the funds for social welfare development projects, he added.

Replying to a question, he said it is first time in history that Prime Minister took bold decisions and caught strong sugar cartels in grip of accountability, adding, previous government's big Names were involved in sugar Mafia cartels.

Aon said PTI government has successfully completes its three years' time and the next two years would be the years of prosperity, progress and development of the country.

