Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and renowned actress and social activist Resham paid a special visit to Sundas Foundation here on Friday, where they met children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood disorders, and participated in Independence Day celebrations with them.

Upon arrival at the Foundation, the distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by Director Khalid Abbas Dar. Medical Director Dr Adnan Gilani gave them a detailed tour of various departments of the Foundation and briefed them about the modern medical facilities provided for the treatment of thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood-related diseases.

The visit began with a round of the children’s wards, where the guests interacted with the young patients in a compassionate manner, appreciated their courage, and posed for photographs with them. During the visit, gifts were distributed among the children.

A special Independence Day celebration was organized during the visit. Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Resham joined the children in cutting a green and white-themed cake and expressed their patriotism with national songs. The children’s smiles, enthusiasm, and the presence of the esteemed guests made the event truly memorable.

Also present on the occasion were Director Finance Ali Rauf and Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, who briefed the guests on the foundation's ongoing welfare initiatives, nationwide blood donation campaigns, and the comprehensive care provided to patients.

Both Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Resham praised the services of Sundas Foundation and emphasized that the organization is playing a leading role in the selfless service of humanity. They urged all segments of society to come forward and support this noble cause.