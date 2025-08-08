Senator Bushra, Actress Resham Visit Sundas Foundation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:37 PM
Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and renowned actress and social activist Resham paid a special visit to Sundas Foundation here on Friday, where they met children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood disorders, and participated in Independence Day celebrations with them
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and renowned actress and social activist Resham paid a special visit to Sundas Foundation here on Friday, where they met children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood disorders, and participated in Independence Day celebrations with them.
Upon arrival at the Foundation, the distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by Director Khalid Abbas Dar. Medical Director Dr Adnan Gilani gave them a detailed tour of various departments of the Foundation and briefed them about the modern medical facilities provided for the treatment of thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood-related diseases.
The visit began with a round of the children’s wards, where the guests interacted with the young patients in a compassionate manner, appreciated their courage, and posed for photographs with them. During the visit, gifts were distributed among the children.
A special Independence Day celebration was organized during the visit. Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Resham joined the children in cutting a green and white-themed cake and expressed their patriotism with national songs. The children’s smiles, enthusiasm, and the presence of the esteemed guests made the event truly memorable.
Also present on the occasion were Director Finance Ali Rauf and Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, who briefed the guests on the foundation's ongoing welfare initiatives, nationwide blood donation campaigns, and the comprehensive care provided to patients.
Both Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and Resham praised the services of Sundas Foundation and emphasized that the organization is playing a leading role in the selfless service of humanity. They urged all segments of society to come forward and support this noble cause.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanis ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony55 seconds ago
-
ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, public health56 seconds ago
-
Senator Bushra, actress Resham visit Sundas Foundation58 seconds ago
-
Registration begins for attractive vehicle registration numbers59 seconds ago
-
MNA Samar Haroon Bilour seeks reform in FC Shuhada Package disbursement mechanism1 minute ago
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border28 minutes ago
-
UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued29 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals29 minutes ago
-
New SSP Investigation takes charge of office29 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams Indian media, calls for unified response to misinformation39 minutes ago
-
Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited9 minutes ago