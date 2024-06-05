Open Menu

Senator Bushra Butt Meets CPWB Chairperson

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 09:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Bushra Butt on Wednesday met Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmed and appreciated her services as well as the steps taken to protect the rights of children in the CPWB.

The senator visited various sections of the CPWB building including the school and hostel where she spent time with the children and interacted with them.

Later on, she visited the sports room and activity room.

Director General Child Protection Bureau Aftab Ahmed Khan and other officers were also present.

