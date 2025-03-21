Senator Calls For Stronger Approach To Terrorism And Regional Stability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday emphasized the importance of regional peace and security, highlighting Pakistan's key role in promoting stability in the region.
Talking to a private news channel, Siddiqui stated that peace in the neighboring country Afghanistan directly benefits
Pakistan. "Instability across the border affects us directly," he added.
Siddiqui called for stronger measures against extremist elements and emphasized the need for a firm and unified response.
"Pakistan must take tougher action to protect its people and ensure peace," he asserted.
Siddiqui criticized opposition voices that question military operations in sensitive areas, warning that such statements could undermine national unity.
"It is essential that we stand together and avoid rhetoric that weakens our collective resolve," he remarked.
He also underscored the importance of effective diplomatic engagement. "We must communicate clearly to the world how terrorism impacts us and strengthen our international partnerships to counter extremism," Siddiqui urged.
-
