Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge as PBM, MD, vows to combat poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt officially assumed his role as the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Friday, pledging to intensify efforts to combat poverty and improve the organization’s operations with a focus on safeguarding vulnerable communities across the country.

Upon taking charge, Butt commended PBM's existing poverty-focused initiatives and chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the organization's ongoing welfare projects.

He expressed his pride in leading one of the country's most prominent public welfare organizations, acknowledging the significant responsibility the position entails.

Butt reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the trust placed in him by the prime minister of Pakistan, emphasizing his determination to serve the poor and deprived people of the nation.

He also issued directives to implement an inclusive strategy designed to protect vulnerable populations from falling into the vicious cycle of poverty.