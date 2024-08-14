Open Menu

Senator Chandio Greets Nation On Independence Day, Urges Reflection On Founding Fathers' Vision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation and urged citizens to reflect on the sacrifices, struggles, and visionary leadership of its founding fathers, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Chandio reminded the nation that the true essence of independence lies in upholding the principles of justice, equality, and prosperity towards a future that honors the legacy of those who fought for a separate homeland.

By honoring their legacy, the nation can reignite the spirit of patriotism, unity, and progress that defined the country's early years, he added.

Senator Chandio' s message is a timely reminder to work together towards a brighter future, built on the principles of justice, equality, and prosperity for all Pakistanis.

Attaining the true purpose of independence is the responsibility of every citizen, he added.

Maula Bakhsh Chandio emphasized that every Pakistani should celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm, while also reminding themselves of the immense sacrifices made by the country's forefathers.

He stressed that the independence gained after countless struggles and sacrifices should not be taken for granted, and that it is the responsibility of every citizen to protect and preserve the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

By doing so, Pakistanis can truly honor the memory of their ancestors and work towards a brighter future for themselves and future generations, he added.

