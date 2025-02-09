Senator claims Government pulled country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and member Senate Standing Committee on IT Afnan Ullah said on Sunday that the government has successfully steered the country out of an economic crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that inflation is at its lowest in the past nine years, while the interest rate has been reduced from 22 percent to 12 percent.

He also highlighted that the pakistan stock exchange has witnessed a significant rise, reflecting economic stability.

Senator Afnan termed the opposition alliance as "unnatural," saying that the government’s strong performance has left the opposition without moral grounds to protest.

He emphasized that the negotiations between political parties should focus on election reforms for the upcoming elections and economic reforms to ensure long-term stability.