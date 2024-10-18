Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday claimed to have all require numbers for Constitutional amendment.

Constitutional amendment would be made with the support of JUI-F, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The consensus has been developed with major political parties regarding Constitutional amendment, he said adding that we hope to pass the bill with the support of JUI-F, leader.

We appreciate the political wisdom and sagacity of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, who is supporting the government for

important issues, he said.

In reply to a question, he said cabinet meeting is being held shortly and all important matters including constitutional amendment would be discussed in this session.