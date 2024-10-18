Senator Claims To Have All Require Numbers For Constitutional Amendment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday claimed to have all require numbers for Constitutional amendment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday claimed to have all require numbers for Constitutional amendment.
Constitutional amendment would be made with the support of JUI-F, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The consensus has been developed with major political parties regarding Constitutional amendment, he said adding that we hope to pass the bill with the support of JUI-F, leader.
We appreciate the political wisdom and sagacity of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, who is supporting the government for
important issues, he said.
In reply to a question, he said cabinet meeting is being held shortly and all important matters including constitutional amendment would be discussed in this session.
Recent Stories
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
'The killings continue': Sinwar death brings no respite for Gazans
'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes
SC constitutes seven benches for next week
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting12 minutes ago
-
SC constitutes seven benches for next week2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus on 26th constitutio ..2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur reviews crime situation of district2 minutes ago
-
PTI agrees on Constitutional Amendment Draft with some changes subject to leadership consultation: R ..2 minutes ago
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized2 hours ago
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh2 hours ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project2 hours ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri2 hours ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration2 hours ago