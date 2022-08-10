UrduPoint.com

Senator Condemns Negative Drive Against State Institutions

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Senator condemns negative drive against state institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday strongly condemned the negative campaign against the national institutions on social media and said that it was a trick of enemies to fabricate stories to achieve their nefarious designs.

In a statement, she was of the view that the purpose of the campaign was to spoil the image of the national institutions which had been completely rejected by the people and the adventure would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Discussions were being made and fabricated stories were being told through fake accounts, she noted.

She said the attempt to defame national institutions was a highly condemnable and shameful act.

She said that the language used on social media and slander was being done by the enemies and they were using some vested interests to carry out such an adventure which the nation had totally rejected.

For this, the nation would respond to the enemies, she said, adding that the security forces were protecting the country's borders fearlessly by sacrificing their lives.

She pointed out security forces had given numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Attempting to discredit the state institutions to achieve political goals was against the national interest and condemnable in every way, she mentioned.

"A certain group is spreading vile and fabricated things on various platforms, especially social media, which is likely to cause serious damage to the country's interests," she underlined.

She said that freedom of expression did not mean that one could say whatever he wanted , adding that criticism was everyone's right, but opposition and criticism should not go so far as to use defamatory and provocative language against the state and institutions.

The safety and integrity of the country was the only priority of security forces, she added.

She appealed to the nation to strongly condemn the conspiracy against the constitution and national institutions by raising a strong voice against such anti-national elements.

Related Topics

Social Media Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.