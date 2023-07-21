Senator condemns persistent Islamophobia incidents in Sweden

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Zehri on Friday condemned the persistent incidents of Islamophibia in Sweden saying desecration of Holy Quran with the support of government was an intolerable act.

Expressing deep anger over the recent incident of Quran burning in Sweden, she in a news statement said persons involved in the incident and their backers should be brought to justice.

It is very disgusting, reprehensible and intolerable as such incidents have hurt the feelings of Muslims, said Senator and called upon countries including the Islamic world to raise voices to prevent such incidents in future.

She urged Muslim countries to call a conference to devise an effective strategy and action plan in that regard by severing relations from all countries, including Sweden, where incidents like Islamophobia were taking place.

Zehri said islam is a religion of peace and Allah Almighty had sent his messenger Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) to the world as a mercy, whose teachings propagates love not only to Muslims but to the whole world.

The western world, needs to take measures to raise awareness against Islamophobia because it will help in controlling the atmosphere of violence and hatred against Muslims.