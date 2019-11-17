UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Condoles With Heirs Of Lightening Affected People

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Krishna Kumari visited Tharparkar on Sunday and condoled with the family of lightening affected woman Ambo kolhi.

According to details, Senator krishna kumari arrived here and inquired the health condition of ailing woman.

She also inquired about the health condition of injured people who were admitted in hospital.

Talking to media, she said Sindh government would not leave alone the lightening affected people and would take all out efforts to provide them relief.

Kumari said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had constituted a committee to ascertain the financial and human loss caused by heavy lightening.

Meanwhile, Senator Krishana Kumari also visited Nagar parkar where she condoled with the family of a young man who died of striking lightening.

