Senator, corps commander, DG Rangers visit Iqbal mausoleum

Senator Waleed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed and others visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations The corps commander and DG Rangers laid wreath at the grave of great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed and others visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations The corps commander and DG Rangers laid wreath at the grave of great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal.

During the visit to Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, they offered Fateha and recorded impressions in the visitors book.

Meanwhile, Dr Allama Iqbal's grandson Senator Waleed Iqbal also offered Fateha and paid tribute to the Poet of the East while Vice Chancellor Kind Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal was also present.

The participants in the ceremony prayed for peace, integrity and prosperity of the country.