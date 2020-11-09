UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator, Corps Commander, DG Rangers Visit Iqbal Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Senator, corps commander, DG Rangers visit Iqbal mausoleum

Senator Waleed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed and others visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations The corps commander and DG Rangers laid wreath at the grave of great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed and others visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations The corps commander and DG Rangers laid wreath at the grave of great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal.

During the visit to Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, they offered Fateha and recorded impressions in the visitors book.

Meanwhile, Dr Allama Iqbal's grandson Senator Waleed Iqbal also offered Fateha and paid tribute to the Poet of the East while Vice Chancellor Kind Edward Medical University (KEMU) Professor Khalid Masood Gondal was also present.

The participants in the ceremony prayed for peace, integrity and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Rangers Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’ ..

10 minutes ago

China's BDS-3 improves timing service

10 seconds ago

Authority approves registration of 18 private scho ..

4 minutes ago

Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate ..

4 minutes ago

Venezuela's Maduro Appoints New Ambassador to Boli ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.