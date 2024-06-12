(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan Wednesday strongly criticized opposition's behaviour during the budget 2024-25 address delivered by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib and described it as a futile attempt to cause chaos and disrupt the proceedings of national importance.

Talking to APP by phone, the PPP senator said, the people-friendly budget presented by the government had thwarted the opposition's attempts to spread negativity and chaos.

He accused the opposition of shouting slogans, and tearing up budget documents.

The senator praised the current budget as a people-friendly proposal that had exposed the opposition's attempts to spread negativity.

He said, it was becoming hard for the opposition to digest the reality that a people friendly budget had successfully been presented.

First, they claimed the government would not be able to present budget and then they tried to mislead people by false propaganda that government would not raise salaries, Rana said adding that budget 2024-25 exposed all lies of the opposition.

Mian Ghulam Shabbir Saqi, a PML-N youth wing leader from Mian Channu said that the people friendly budget had neutralized the negative propaganda of the opposition.

