Senator Criticizes Opposition's Behaviour During Budget Speech
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan Wednesday strongly criticized opposition's behaviour during the budget 2024-25 address delivered by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib and described it as a futile attempt to cause chaos and disrupt the proceedings of national importance
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan Wednesday strongly criticized opposition's behaviour during the budget 2024-25 address delivered by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib and described it as a futile attempt to cause chaos and disrupt the proceedings of national importance.
Talking to APP by phone, the PPP senator said, the people-friendly budget presented by the government had thwarted the opposition's attempts to spread negativity and chaos.
He accused the opposition of shouting slogans, and tearing up budget documents.
The senator praised the current budget as a people-friendly proposal that had exposed the opposition's attempts to spread negativity.
He said, it was becoming hard for the opposition to digest the reality that a people friendly budget had successfully been presented.
First, they claimed the government would not be able to present budget and then they tried to mislead people by false propaganda that government would not raise salaries, Rana said adding that budget 2024-25 exposed all lies of the opposition.
Mian Ghulam Shabbir Saqi, a PML-N youth wing leader from Mian Channu said that the people friendly budget had neutralized the negative propaganda of the opposition.
APP/srd/ifi
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget
Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25
Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman as Climate Change19 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly19 minutes ago
-
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges19 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered19 minutes ago
-
Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers11 minutes ago
-
Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
Former RCCI President commends positive shifts in economic decision-making Budget5 minutes ago
-
Federal government presents people friendly budget: Mohabbat Awan5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to ensure cleanliness during Eid: DC5 minutes ago
-
Task forces to be formed to fight KP's case, address problems of universities: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Go ..5 minutes ago
-
Deputy prime minister's post honorary sans any office: IHC told5 minutes ago