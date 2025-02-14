Open Menu

Senator Criticizes PTI For Prioritizing Anarchy Over Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Senator criticizes PTI for prioritizing anarchy over dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan on Friday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for focusing on anarchy instead of engaging in constructive dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI's main goal has been to create chaos and push for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for its former chairman, rather than pursuing discussions in the country's best interest.

He pointed out that while the government has consistently emphasized dialogue for the nation's benefit, PTI leaders have tried to steer those discussions toward their own personal agenda.

On the topic of opposition alliance, he remarked that PTI has no history of forming successful alliances, largely due to the party founder’s lack of faith in the political process.

He expressed confidence that the opposition, including Maulana and other seasoned political figures, would prevent PTI from further destabilizing the country.

