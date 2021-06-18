Senator Danesh Kumar praises govt for allocating maximum funds for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Senator Danesh Kumar on Friday highly praised Federal government for allocating maximum funds for Balochistan provinces in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Taking part in budget debate at Senate Session, he said federal government has allocated funds for all six divisions including Kalat, Makran, Nasirabad, Quetta, Sibi and Zhob. He said that the government has also increased development budget by 24 per cent which would uplift the less developed areas.

He said the government also allocated Rs.

600 billion funds for the development of South Balochistan in the proposed budget, adding that the development of roads infrastructure would bring progress and prosperity in the province.

Senator Danesh Kumar also demanded that government should allocate funds for the upgradation of Hinglaj Mata temple located on the Makran Coast in the Lasbela district. He said that one million devotees were annually visiting Hinglaj Mata temple for religious rituals.

He also criticized WAPDA for 22 hours loadshedding in various areas of Balochistan.