- Home
- Pakistan
- Senator Danesh lauds armed forces, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights amid region ..
Senator Danesh Lauds Armed Forces, Highlights Pakistan’s Commitment To Minority Rights Amid Regional Tensions
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Senator Danesh Kumar on Friday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty and lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their resolute response to aggression, stating that the entire nation is celebrating Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day).
Senator Danesh said, “I bow before my Ishwar, my Lord, who granted us victory. The way our valiant armed forces responded to aggression with dignity and strength deserves the highest commendation.”
Danesh said the nation's pride and defense were preserved by the Pakistan Army's decisive actions. “On behalf of my one crore-strong literary community, I salute our armed forces and offer heartfelt tribute to their sacrifices,” he added.
Danesh said India’s misadventure turned into Pakistan’s blessing, as the world recognized Pakistan’s military capabilities, from its Shaheen missile program to cyber warfare expertise. “The whole world now acknowledges our national resolve,” he said, adding that this unity transcended ethnic boundaries, uniting all Pakistanis under one flag.
Senator Danesh further emphasized that despite Indian forces targeting mosques and persecuting minorities across the border, Pakistan remained committed to protecting all religious sites. “Not a single temple or place of worship in India was harmed in response. Our armed forces, even in retaliation, upheld human and minority rights. This is the moral distinction between us and them,” he added.
Senator noted that the recent developments have revived the Kashmir issue on the global stage, contradicting India's claim that the matter was settled.
“China’s renewed claim over the region has further complicated India’s position,” he said. “Our diplomatic success has isolated India internationally, with only Israel standing by them.”
Senator Danesh also expressed appreciation for the United States, acknowledging its support for Pakistan. He urged his compatriots to recognize and respect this support instead of issuing anti-American statements. “India’s desire to dominate the region has been thwarted; now they are wandering in search of dignity,” he remarked.
Turning to the plight of minorities in India, Danesh said, “I want my media to relay this directly: after the temple incident in India, Muslims and other minorities are facing life-threatening conditions, with their mosques attacked and rights suppressed.”
In contrast, he said, Pakistan ensured full protection of its Hindu citizens and their places of worship. “Pakistani Hindus were respected and embraced as fellow countrymen,” Senator said, adding that this inclusive spirit reflects Pakistan’s true character.
Senator Danesh also thanked Senate Chairperson Sherry Rehman and her party for their support, and appealed to the government to establish a committee for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.
He announced a donation of Rs 5 million if such a committee is formed, reaffirming his commitment to supporting those who sacrificed for the nation.
APP-rzr-Tsw-qsr
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Danesh lauds armed forces, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights amid region ..6 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations across Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Steps affot to promote religious harmony: RPO Alpa16 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding construction of park by ITP16 minutes ago
-
CM meets Railways Minister, discusses development initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed nationwide to honour Pakistan Armed Forces26 minutes ago
-
IHC allows to amend petition regarding Dr. Aafia's release26 minutes ago
-
PMA pays tribute to sacrifices made in nation's defense26 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..36 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course held at NIPA Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari36 minutes ago
-
Darra Adam Khel hosts Thanksgiving Day ceremony36 minutes ago