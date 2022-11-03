Senator denies backdoor talks with PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Thursday denied the impression of any backdoor talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if Imran Khan wants to talk about holding elections then he has to sit with the government, adding that we are ready to negotiate considering the country's current situation.

Replying to a query, he said if the long march would remain peaceful, then nobody will stop them as it is a democratic right of any party.

He said that if anybody was found violating the law and order and tried to create unrest, he would be dealt with iron hands.

While criticizing Sheikh Rashid, he called him a 'political clown' and he has no value because he lost his credibility.