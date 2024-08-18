Senator Deplores Atrocities In Kashmir And Palestine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, the chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Senate on Human Rights, said the world has remained a silent spectator on the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine.
In her statement issued here on Sunday, she said that there is so much contradiction in saying and acting on these things in this world. "On the occasion of the International Day of Humanitarian today, no one has seen the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine. The world has remained a silent spectator on the violation of human rights in Kashmir and Palestine", she remarked.
She said that thousands of innocent Palestinian Muslims have been martyred, including many innocent children. On the ongoing persecution of Kashmiris in India, other major organizations, including the United Nations Security Council, have not raised a strong voice against the ongoing oppression in Palestine, she added.
She said that Israel is stubbornly not willing to stop the self-inflicted war against the innocent Palestinians and this process is going on.
