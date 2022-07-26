Senator Dhamrah visits areas to review post rain situation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Former Senator and provincial Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Aajiz Dhamrah along with the officers of Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad visited various union committees and reviewed the situation after the rains.

On this occasion, he asked the officials of the concerned departments to improve the sanitation arrangement in the areas and asked for using their full capabilities and resources to provide relief to the public while performing their duties.

Commenting on the situation in the country, Dhamrah said that the PTI was influencing the institutions in the country by playing politics of bullying and hooliganism.

For the last 5 years, Imran Khan has been taking arbitrary decisions, he alleged.

He said that justice should be equal for all and the Pakistan People's Party and its allies are fighting for rule of law in the country.

PPP leader Chaudhry Nizam and others were also present on the occasion.