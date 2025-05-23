Senator Dhanesh Visits BBOiT, Commends Efforts To Boost Investment In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Senator Dhanesh Kumar paid an official visit to the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT) on Friday, where he held a high-level meeting with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar to discuss the province’s ongoing investment projects and strategies for sustainable economic development
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senator Dhanesh Kumar paid an official visit to the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT) on Friday, where he held a high-level meeting with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar to discuss the province’s ongoing investment projects and strategies for sustainable economic development.
The meeting, held at BBOiT headquarters, was also attended by Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, CEO BBOiT Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon, and former Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail.
Senator Dhanesh Kumar expressed strong appreciation for BBOiT’s role in facilitating trade and investment in Balochistan.
“The BBOiT has demonstrated remarkable commitment in creating an investor-friendly environment in the province,” he said. “I am deeply encouraged by the progress and assure my full support for initiatives that aim to transform Balochistan into a hub of economic opportunity.
”
During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar briefed the Senator on the board’s current projects, key investor engagements, and upcoming plans for promoting public-private partnerships. “We are focused on unlocking Balochistan’s economic potential by encouraging both domestic and foreign investment,” said Kakar.
“With the continued support of the government and key stakeholders like Senator Kumar, we are confident in achieving long-term developmental goals.”
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at infrastructure development, employment generation, and regional connectivity — all critical elements of BBOiT’s mission.
Recent Stories
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender
Senate body elects new chairman
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..
UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan
IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson
FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot
NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK
PIA explores cooperation with Romania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination5 minutes ago
-
Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender5 minutes ago
-
Senate body elects new chairman5 minutes ago
-
Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State for Law and Justice B ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson11 minutes ago
-
National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK12 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to eliminating terror roots: Sana1 minute ago
-
PFA intensifies crackdown1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to address issue of bird hazards near Air Force Base Kohat1 minute ago
-
Senator Dhanesh visits BBOiT, commends efforts to boost investment in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Gadai police solve two robbery cases, recover Rs 5m, suspects arrested2 minutes ago