Open Menu

Senator Dhanesh Visits BBOiT, Commends Efforts To Boost Investment In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Senator Dhanesh visits BBOiT, commends efforts to boost investment in Balochistan

Senator Dhanesh Kumar paid an official visit to the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT) on Friday, where he held a high-level meeting with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar to discuss the province’s ongoing investment projects and strategies for sustainable economic development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senator Dhanesh Kumar paid an official visit to the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT) on Friday, where he held a high-level meeting with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar to discuss the province’s ongoing investment projects and strategies for sustainable economic development.

The meeting, held at BBOiT headquarters, was also attended by Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, CEO BBOiT Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon, and former Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail.

Senator Dhanesh Kumar expressed strong appreciation for BBOiT’s role in facilitating trade and investment in Balochistan.

“The BBOiT has demonstrated remarkable commitment in creating an investor-friendly environment in the province,” he said. “I am deeply encouraged by the progress and assure my full support for initiatives that aim to transform Balochistan into a hub of economic opportunity.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar briefed the Senator on the board’s current projects, key investor engagements, and upcoming plans for promoting public-private partnerships. “We are focused on unlocking Balochistan’s economic potential by encouraging both domestic and foreign investment,” said Kakar.

“With the continued support of the government and key stakeholders like Senator Kumar, we are confident in achieving long-term developmental goals.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at infrastructure development, employment generation, and regional connectivity — all critical elements of BBOiT’s mission.

Recent Stories

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-e ..

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination

5 minutes ago
 Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a procl ..

Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender

5 minutes ago
 Senate body elects new chairman

Senate body elects new chairman

5 minutes ago
 Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Bal ..

Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; annou ..

UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan

40 minutes ago
 IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations s ..

IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule

5 minutes ago
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its ..

AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus ..

Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson

11 minutes ago
 FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-2 ..

FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

55 minutes ago
 NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Pun ..

NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP

12 minutes ago
 National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

12 minutes ago
 PIA explores cooperation with Romania

PIA explores cooperation with Romania

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan