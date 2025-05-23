Senator Dhanesh visits BBOiT, commends efforts to boost investment in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Senator Dhanesh Kumar paid an official visit to the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOiT) on Friday, where he held a high-level meeting with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar to discuss the province’s ongoing investment projects and strategies for sustainable economic development.

The meeting, held at BBOiT headquarters, was also attended by Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, CEO BBOiT Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon, and former Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khail.

Senator Dhanesh Kumar expressed strong appreciation for BBOiT’s role in facilitating trade and investment in Balochistan.

“The BBOiT has demonstrated remarkable commitment in creating an investor-friendly environment in the province,” he said. “I am deeply encouraged by the progress and assure my full support for initiatives that aim to transform Balochistan into a hub of economic opportunity.

”

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar briefed the Senator on the board’s current projects, key investor engagements, and upcoming plans for promoting public-private partnerships. “We are focused on unlocking Balochistan’s economic potential by encouraging both domestic and foreign investment,” said Kakar.

“With the continued support of the government and key stakeholders like Senator Kumar, we are confident in achieving long-term developmental goals.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at infrastructure development, employment generation, and regional connectivity — all critical elements of BBOiT’s mission.