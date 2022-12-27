- Home
Senator Dr Afnan Calls On PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The overall political situation in the country also came under discussion, the PM Office said.
