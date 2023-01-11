UrduPoint.com

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikander Mandhro Visits DHQ Hospital Badin

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikander Mandhro visits DHQ Hospital Badin

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikander Mandhro on Wednesday visited DHQ hospital Badin run by Indus Hospital & Health Network She visited various departments of the hospital including Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) as well as the paediatric and the gynaecology departments and reviewed the medical facilities

During the visit, the patients at DHQ Hospital expressed their satisfaction about the provision of medical treatment and medicines.

She also made a detailed visit to emergency, operation theaters, post-operation rooms and other departments. Head of Campus Dr. Mohammad Akhlaque Khan and Faculty Chair Dr. Ali Akhter briefed the details about the medical services provided to the patients in the hospital.

