Senator Dr Qayoom Condoles Death Of Abdul Ghani

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Senator Dr Qayoom condoles death of Abdul Ghani

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of PPP Senator Abdul Ghani Panjgori.

Sympathizing deeply with the deceased's family, Dr Soomro prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

