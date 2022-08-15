Senator Ejaz Chaudhry calls on CM Punjab

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM observed that in line with the vision of Imran Khan, the real era of development and prosperity had begun. He said that together with Imran Khan, the provincial government would serve the nation and visionary projects would be initiated for the welfare of the people.

Parvez Elahi emphasised that the young generation, especially students, was the focus of attention.

Earlier, education was made free up to matriculation, now, they would be provided free education up to graduation, he said and added that the teaching of the Holy Quran had became mandatory for students in schools and colleges in Punjab.

On the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry mentioned that Parvez Elahi had served the people before and would set new records of public service again. The development journey would resume from where it left off a few months ago, he added.