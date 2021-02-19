Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, he extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.