Senator Faisal congratulates faculty members of University of Haripur for global recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday congratulated faculty members of University of Haripur for global recognition among the world's top scientists.

In a tweet, he said "congratulation Pakistan, particularly Haripur as Dr.Gilani, Dr.Khalid Zaman, Dr.Shah Fahad, Dr.Hashim and Dr.Mohammed Farooq faculty members of University of Haripur have been included among world's top scientists in a list compiled by the Stanford University, USA".