UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Faisal Congratulates Faculty Members Of University Of Haripur For Global Recognition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Senator Faisal congratulates faculty members of University of Haripur for global recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday congratulated faculty members of University of Haripur for global recognition among the world's top scientists.

In a tweet, he said "congratulation Pakistan, particularly Haripur as Dr.Gilani, Dr.Khalid Zaman, Dr.Shah Fahad, Dr.Hashim and Dr.Mohammed Farooq faculty members of University of Haripur have been included among world's top scientists in a list compiled by the Stanford University, USA".

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Senate World Haripur Top

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

29 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

30 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

37 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

31 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.