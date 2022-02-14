UrduPoint.com

Senator Faisal Demands Inquiry Against Those Involved In Propaganda Against PM's Family

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Senator Faisal Javed on Monday demanded an inquiry against those involved in propaganda and spreading rumors against the family of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Monday demanded an inquiry against those involved in propaganda and spreading rumors against the family of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate, he called for strict action against those involved in yellow journalism and such cheap acts.

Such things were against the country and those involved in such acts were in fact enemies of the state, he added.

Senator Faisal said the corrupt elements were involved in such propaganda against the prime minister, who was a fair person and had never been involved in corruption.

More Stories From Pakistan

