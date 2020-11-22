Senator Faisal Javed condoles demise of Shahmim Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday condoled the sad demise of mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif - Shahmim Akhtar who breathed her last in London today after protracted illness.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to her family to bear this loss with fortitude.