Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates Dr. Sania on featuring in list of 100 inspiring, influential women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday felicitated Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, on featuring in the BBC World list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 and making Pakistan proud.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal expressed his best wishes for Dr. Sania Nishtar, saying that "keep up the great work for a greater cause".