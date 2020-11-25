UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Faisal Javed Khan Congratulates Dr. Sania On Featuring In List Of 100 Inspiring, Influential Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates Dr. Sania on featuring in list of 100 inspiring, influential women

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday felicitated Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, on featuring in the BBC World list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 and making Pakistan proud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday felicitated Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, on featuring in the BBC World list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 and making Pakistan proud.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal expressed his best wishes for Dr. Sania Nishtar, saying that "keep up the great work for a greater cause".

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Women 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

21 minutes ago

 

36 minutes ago

Transporter fined for ignoring coronavirus SOPs

2 minutes ago

EU's Von der Leyen: Cannot Say Deal With UK Certai ..

2 minutes ago

31 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand Charges Serviceman With Espionage in H ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.