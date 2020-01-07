UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Faisal Javed Lauds Opposition Role On Army Act Amendment Bill

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Senator Faisal Javed lauds opposition role on Army Act Amendment Bill

Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the oppositions had played a positive role in the national interest by supporting the government in the passage of Army Act Amendment Bill from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the oppositions had played a positive role in the national interest by supporting the government in the passage of Army Act Amendment Bill from the National Assembly.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said that yet more legislation of public interest had to be made and hoped for the same spirit from the opposition in that regard.

To a question, he said the government would welcome suggestions from the opposition in the new legislation process and politics over the matter of new bills and amendments.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Parliament Same Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NUST arranges seminar on “Indian-Occupied Jammu ..

7 minutes ago

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooke ..

6 minutes ago

Musk hands over made-in-China Teslas to early buye ..

6 minutes ago

Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by J ..

6 minutes ago

Cold wave to grip most parts of country; Fog to co ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.