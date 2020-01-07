Senator Faisal Javed lauds opposition role on Army Act Amendment Bill

Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the oppositions had played a positive role in the national interest by supporting the government in the passage of Army Act Amendment Bill from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said the oppositions had played a positive role in the national interest by supporting the government in the passage of Army Act Amendment Bill from the National Assembly.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said that yet more legislation of public interest had to be made and hoped for the same spirit from the opposition in that regard.

To a question, he said the government would welcome suggestions from the opposition in the new legislation process and politics over the matter of new bills and amendments.