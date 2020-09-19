UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Javed Pays Rs46,127 Taxes, FBR Clarifies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:31 PM

Senator Faisal Javed pays Rs46,127 taxes, FBR clarifies

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday clarified the news appearing in electronic media regarding the tax paid by Senator Faisal Javed after issuance of Tax Directory for Tax Year 2018 by the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday clarified the news appearing in electronic media regarding the tax paid by Senator Faisal Javed after issuance of Tax Directory for Tax Year 2018 by the board.

According to press statement issued by the board, Senator Faisal Javed also approached FBR and informed that his CNIC and tax paid have been incorrectly mentioned in the Tax Directory.

Upon verification from record, it has been found that CNIC and tax paid by the Senator was correctly mentioned in the Tax Directory of all taxpayers for Tax Year 2018 at serial No.

499903, however Parliamentarians Directory contains incorrect details of his CNIC and tax payment.

The correct record shows tax of Rs. 46, 127 was paid by him, the statement said adding that the Parliamentarians Directory has also been updated after correction.

"FBR regrets the inconvenience caused to the Honourable Parliamentarian on this inadvertent mistake," the statement added.

