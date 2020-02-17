UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Javed Pays Tributes To Naeem-UL-Haq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

Senator Faisal Javed pays tributes to Naeem-UL-Haq

Senator Faisal Javed Monday paid tributes to his senior colleague, Naeem-ul-Haq, who passed away on Saturday evening saying he was one of post respectable and dedicated person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Monday paid tributes to his senior colleague, Naeem-ul-Haq, who passed away on Saturday evening saying he was one of post respectable and dedicated person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Naeem UL Haq was, "one of the most respected leader "who"showed remarkable dedication to serving his duties", he commented.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq.

He said Naeem-Ul-Haq worked hard day and night with his commitment to the party and he was a great friend and should be remembered always" He prayed for the eternal peace and high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

"Bani Gala looks deserted after the death of Naeem Ul Haq", he added.

"PM Imran Khan has lost a true friend", he said, adding, "Haq's services for PTI will always be remembered."

