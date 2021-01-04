UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Javed Urges Opposition To Play Constructive Role

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Senator Faisal Javed urges opposition to play constructive role

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday urged the opposition parties that they should play a constructive role to strengthening democracy despite their personal interests.

Talking to a Private news channel, Senator said that opposition parties were carrying forward their agenda of saving their corrupt leaders from corruption cases.

"The opposition has been exposed in their so called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsas as it prefers its own benefits over national interest," he added.

He termed the PDM Lahore public meeting was a flop and a futile exercise, as only few students of seminaries had attended it and Lahore totally rejected all corrupt mafia .

Replying a Question, he said Maryam Safdar and Fazlur Rehman are not members of parliament and legislators are not giving resignations on their demand, adding, they both would get nothing, but embarrassment over the issue of resignations.

He further criticized that Maryum Safdar had destroyed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and she had won the series of player award in speaking lies.

To another Query about PPP, he said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) stands divided over the resignation issue as many of its legislators have expressed their concern and refused to submit resignations to their party head in light of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision.

Faisal Javed has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising the voice of Muslim Ummah and the people of Kashmir at the United Nations.

