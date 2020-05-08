UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Javed's Mother Passes Away

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Senator Faisal Javed's mother passes away

The mother of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away on Friday morning in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The mother of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away on Friday morning in Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, her funeral will be offered this afternoon and would be laid to rest.

PTI also appealed to people to remember and offer fateha and special prayers for departed mother of Senator Faisal Javed.

