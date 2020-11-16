UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Pays Tribute GB For Rejecting Anti-state Rhetoric

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Senator Faisal pays tribute GB for rejecting anti-state rhetoric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday paid tribute to the people who have rejected the anti-state rhetoric in Gilgit Baltistan election.

In a twitter message, he said that "salute the spirit of Pakistanis - the whole nation stands with the state and rejected those who work against it", adding that this election is a lesson for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Congratulating people of Gilgit Baltistan, he said that this victory, is the victory of the people of GB.

He further said that this victory is the victory of justice and war against corruption, adding that this victory is against those who have been looting country from decades.

