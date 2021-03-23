UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senator Faisal Stresses For National Unity On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Senator Faisal stresses for national unity on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed on Tuesday stressed 'national unity' for strengthen the government's hands and make Pakistan a progressive and vibrant.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the political parties and public should work for the betterment of the country by setting aside our political and social differences.

He said our founding father Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and braved armed forces after numerous sacrifices and untiring efforts created Pakistan.

He said March 23, was a golden day when the Muslims of the subcontinent had decided to establish an independent Muslim state to get rid of the oppression of Hindu majority.

He said 23rd March was the day to reaffirm our commitment that we as a nation will work together and march with a positive role rather than the negative and reverse order which has already created numerous crises for us.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quaid E Azam March Gold Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Day is a renewed commitment to love the h ..

14 minutes ago

Elimination of self-interested constitutional amen ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 23, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: Industrial strategy, roadmap to make ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.